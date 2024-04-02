Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after buying an additional 956,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,443,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.4303 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.