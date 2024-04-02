Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 1,081,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

