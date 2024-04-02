Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $13.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 772,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.89. 2,354,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,977. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $402.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

