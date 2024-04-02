Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $284.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,565. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

