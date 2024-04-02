Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 523,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,532. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

