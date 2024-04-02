Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 451 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 369,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 2,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $896.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

