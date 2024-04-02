Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 485 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

