Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 516,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

