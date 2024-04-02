Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 857 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,649. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

