Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.68. 609,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,045. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.05 and a 200-day moving average of $464.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

