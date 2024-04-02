Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.62.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

