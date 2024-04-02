Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 360,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

