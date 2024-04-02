Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,245 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $77,203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,917,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.9 %

MBLY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

