Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 13,416 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,980. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

