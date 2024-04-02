Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 33,312 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 15,944,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,793,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

