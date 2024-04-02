Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 42,910 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,910 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,983,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.