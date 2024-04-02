Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 9,659 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,650,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

