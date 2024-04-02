Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $2.99 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.75. 181,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,217. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

