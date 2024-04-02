Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 22,030,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,096,986. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.