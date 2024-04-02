Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $147.75 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002889 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

