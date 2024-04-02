Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $20.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 36.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSFE opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

