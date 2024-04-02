Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,223,000 after purchasing an additional 370,234 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

