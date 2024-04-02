PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,273. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

