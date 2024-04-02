Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.52

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 264003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth $1,897,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

