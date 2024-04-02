Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

