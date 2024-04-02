Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $268.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.