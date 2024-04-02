Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.15.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

