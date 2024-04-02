Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

