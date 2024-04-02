Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

