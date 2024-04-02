Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 143,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

