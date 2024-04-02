Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.24

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 69773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.40.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$273,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Insiders sold 186,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,675 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

