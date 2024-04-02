Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 216,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,777,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,238,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,199,715. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

