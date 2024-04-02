Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,646 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 30,662,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

