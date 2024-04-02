Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

