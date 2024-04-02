Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,721.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.43. 1,168,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.