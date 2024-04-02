Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 137 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

