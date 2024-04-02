Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $12.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.78. 711,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,777. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.01 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.60 and its 200 day moving average is $335.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

