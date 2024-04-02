Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.15. 433,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,767. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

