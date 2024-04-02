Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 182,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,214. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

