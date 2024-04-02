Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $8.66 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 7,141,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,180. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

