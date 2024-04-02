Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Invests $8.85 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,936,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $51,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.87. The company had a trading volume of 575,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,085. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

