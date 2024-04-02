Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

