Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PXD traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

