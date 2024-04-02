Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $479.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,220. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.