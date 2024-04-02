Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,051 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

