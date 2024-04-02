Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 3,159 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. 848,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

