Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 46 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.48. 389,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average is $262.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

