Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 5,515 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. 4,395,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,580. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

