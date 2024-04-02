Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.49.

PL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 963,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

