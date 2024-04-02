Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. 6,405,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,930,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

